Jan 3 (Reuters) - Five Prime Therapeutics Inc:

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS SUBMITS INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR NOVEL B7-H4 ANTIBODY FPA150

* FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES INITIATING A PHASE 1 TRIAL OF FPA150 DURING FIRST HALF OF 2018