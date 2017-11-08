FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Five9 q3 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million
2017年11月8日 / 晚上9点51分 / 更新于 13 小时前

BRIEF-Five9 q3 revenue $50.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $48.2 million

1 分钟阅读

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Five9 Inc

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $51.7 million to $52.7 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $196.5 million to $197.5 million

* Five9 inc sees FY 2017 ‍GAAP net loss in range of loss of $0.19 to loss of $0.17 per basic share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $194.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

