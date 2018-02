Feb 15 (Reuters) - Flanigan’s Enterprises Inc:

* FLANIGAN‘S REPORTS EARNINGS

* FLANIGAN‘S ENTERPRISES INC - QTRLY ‍NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $.33​

* FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES INC - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $28.4 MILLION VERSUS $26.6 MLN‍​