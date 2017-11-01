FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fleetcor Technologies reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18
2017年11月1日 / 晚上9点44分 / 更新于 12 小时前

BRIEF-Fleetcor Technologies reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18

1 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Fleetcor Technologies Inc

* Fleetcor reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $2.18

* Q3 revenue $577.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $577 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - ‍board of directors authorized a $350 million increase in size of company’s previously announced share repurchase program​

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - ‍company may repurchase up to $510 million in shares of its common stock at any time prior to february 1, 2019​

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - ‍for 2017 sees total revenues between $2,225 million and $2,255 million​

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc - ‍sees for 2017 GAAP net income per diluted share between $6.50 and $6.60​

* Fleetcor Technologies Inc sees ‍for 2017 adjusted net income per diluted share between $8.38 and $8.48​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.39, revenue view $2.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

