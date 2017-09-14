FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月14日 / 晚上8点48分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics says co sent a notice of termination to Astrazeneca AB regarding an out-license agreement between parties​

1 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Flexion Therapeutics Inc

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍on September 8, co sent a notice of termination to Astrazeneca AB regarding an out-license agreement between parties​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍out-license agreement related to co’s FX005 sustained-release p38 MAP

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍pursuant to terms of out-license agreement, termination will be effective three months after company’s delivery of notice​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍upon termination of out-license agreement, Flexion’s license rights pertaining to FX005 will revert to Astrazeneca​

* Flexion Therapeutics Inc - ‍upon termination of out-license agreement Flexion's milestone, royalty and patent maintenance obligations under agreement will cease​ Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2h5vOpA] Further company coverage:

