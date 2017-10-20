FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flexsteel reports Q1 earnings per share $0.78
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 凌晨1点02分 / 5 天前

BRIEF-Flexsteel reports Q1 earnings per share $0.78

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Flexsteel Industries Inc:

* Flexsteel reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Q1 sales rose 6.9 percent to $119.8 million

* ‍company expects to see continuing raw material cost increases into calendar year 2018​

* Flexsteel Industries- for remainder of FY 2018, co expects moderate revenue growth including intentional sales decrease to certain contract customers​

* ‍company expects to see continuing raw material cost increases into calendar year 2018​

* Flexsteel Industries- expects to capitalize $12 million for construction of manufacturing facility, $6 million for operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below