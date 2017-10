Oct 10 (Reuters) - Flir Systems Inc:

* FLIR SYSTEMS AWARDED $6.8 MILLION CONTRACT FOR BLACK HORNET PERSONAL RECONNAISSANCE SYSTEMS FOR AUSTRALIAN ARMY

* ‍FLIR WILL MANUFACTURE SYSTEMS IN OSLO, NORWAY​

* ‍DELIVERIES OF RECONNAISSANCE SYSTEMS​ WILL BEGIN IN 2018 AND BE COMPLETED WITHIN ONE YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: