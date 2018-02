Feb 6 (Reuters) - FLIR Systems Inc:

* FLIR SYSTEMS SELLS RETAIL AND SMB VISIBLE-SPECTRUM SECURITY BUSINESS

* FLIR SYSTEMS - WILL RECEIVE ABOUT $29 MILLION IN CASH AND EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAAP NON-CASH CHARGE OF APPROXIMATELY $23.6 MILLION RELATED TO DIVESTITURE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: