Jan 8 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* Q4 NET SALES ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $387 MILLION TO $389 MILLION

* ‍PRELIMINARY​ ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.17 TO $0.18 FOR Q4

* SEES Q4 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH TO BE ABOUT 24.4%

* Q4 EPS IS ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $0.43 TO $0.44

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16, REVENUE VIEW $370.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: