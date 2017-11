BRIEF-Floor & Decor Holdings - Units Entered Amendment To Credit Agreement Governing Co's Senior Secured Term Loan Facility

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Floor & Decor Holdings Inc:

* FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS-ON NOV 22, UNITS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT GOVERNING CO‘S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURING SEPT 30, 2023​

* FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS- ‍REPRICING AMENDMENT DID NOT IMPACT OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE/MATURITY DATE/TERMS OF CO‘S $200.0 MILLION REVOLVING FACILITY​

* FLOOR & DECOR HOLDINGS-‍REPRICING AMENDMENT REDUCED MARGINS APPLICABLE TO TERM LOAN FACILITY IN CASE OF BASE RATE LOANS, FROM 2% PER TO 1.75% PER ANNUM​ Source text: (bit.ly/2jsnCgj) Further company coverage: