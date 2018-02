BRIEF-Flotek Industries Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc:

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - QTRLY GAAP LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.14

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.00

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLOTEK REPORTED REVENUE OF $72.5 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $1.9 MILLION

* FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC - ANTICIPATE CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $12 MILLION TO $16 MILLION RANGE FOR 2018