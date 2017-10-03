FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Flotek Industries says co, affiliates entered into 10th amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月3日 / 晚上8点21分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Flotek Industries says co, affiliates entered into 10th amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Flotek Industries Inc

* Flotek Industries - ‍on Sept 29, co, affiliates entered into tenth amendment to amended and restated revolving credit, term loan and security agreement​

* Flotek Industries Inc says pursuant to amendment, maximum loan amount increased to $75 million - SEC Filing

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment term of credit facility was extended two years to mature on may 10, 2022​

* Flotek Industries Inc - ‍pursuant to amendment eligible inventory cap in revolving advances calculation increased from $45 million to $52 million​

* Flotek Industries Inc - pursuant to amendment, availability block of $5 million, applied as a reduction of gross collateral value, was removed Source text: (bit.ly/2hJJNBx) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below