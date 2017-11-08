BRIEF-Flowers Foods Inc reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc:
* Flowers Foods Inc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.85 to $0.90 excluding items
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q3 sales $932.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $911.1 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 sales $3.888 billion to $3.927 billion
* Q3 loss per share $0.16
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $3.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: