BRIEF-Flowers Foods Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.37

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc:

* FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37

* Q4 SALES ROSE 0.6 PERCENT TO $873.6 MILLION

* SEES ‍2018 SALES IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.921 BILLION TO $3.982 BILLION​

* IN QUARTER, DILUTED EPS INCREASED $0.31 TO $0.37, INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $0.23 RELATED TO TAX REFORM

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $1.04 TO $1.16

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $95 MILLION TO $105 MILLION

* AS PART OF PROJECT CENTENNIAL, COMPANY ACHIEVED GROSS COST SAVINGS OF $32 MILLION IN FISCAL 2017

* IS TARGETING ADDITIONAL GROSS SAVINGS IN FISCAL 2018 OF $38 MILLION TO $48 MILLION AS PART OF PROJECT CENTENNIAL

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $861.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.96, REVENUE VIEW $3.94 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍COMPANY EXPECTS ORGANIZATIONAL MODEL AS PER PROJECT CENTENNIAL​ TO BE FULLY IMPLEMENTED IN FISCAL 2019