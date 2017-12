BRIEF-Flowers Foods Says ‍on Nov. 29, Co Entered Into Sixth Amendment To Amended Credit Agreement

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Flowers Foods Inc:

* FLOWERS FOODS SAYS ON NOV 29, CO ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO NOVEMBER 29, 2022 - SEC FILING

* FLOWERS FOODS INC - ‍ON NOV. 29, 2017 CO ENTERED INTO SIXTH AMENDMENT TO ITS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF OCTOBER 24, 2003​

* FLOWERS FOODS INC - ‍AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS $500 MILLION​