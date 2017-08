Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fluidigm Corp

* Fluidigm announces second quarter financial results and operational progress

* Q2 revenue $23.9 million

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $24 million to $26 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.58

* Sees Q3 total cash outflow of $8.0 million to $9.0 million

* Fluidigm Corp - we expect total cash outflow in Q4 of 2017 to be lower than our projected outflow for Q3.