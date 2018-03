March 8 (Reuters) - Fly Leasing Ltd:

* FLY LEASING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $107.9 MILLION VERSUS $100.6 MILLION

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, FLY HAD 85 AIRCRAFT IN ITS PORTFOLIO, WITH LEASES TO 44 AIRLINES IN 28 COUNTRIES