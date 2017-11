Nov 9 (Reuters) - Fly Leasing Ltd

* Fly leasing reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.51

* Q3 loss per share $0.43

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $86.2 million versus $85.3 mln‍​

* ‍Ended quarter with a net book value per share of $18.95​

* ‍At September 30, 2017, Fly's 84 aircraft were on lease to 45 airlines in 29 countries​