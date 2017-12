BRIEF-Flydubai Uses New Structures to Finance Fleet Of Max Aircraft

Dec 11 (Reuters) - FLYDUBAI:

* CLOSED 2 FINANCING STRUCTURES, JAPANESE OPERATING LEASE WITH CALL OPTION (JOLCO) , AIRCRAFT FINANCE INSURANCE CONSORTIUM (AFIC) INSURED DEBT FINANCING STRUCTURE‍​

* CLOSED FINANCING STRUCTURES TO SUPPORT AIRLINE’S STRATEGY OF INTEGRATING BOEING 737 MAX 8 AIRCRAFT INTO ITS GROWING FLEET‍​‍​

* CREDIT AGRICOLE ACTED AS OVERALL JOLCO ARRANGER AND DEBT UNDERWRITER

* SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORPORATION PROVIDED THE DEBT FINANCING FOR FLYDUBAI AGAINST AFIC INSURANCE POLICY‍​

* JOLCO FUNDING STRUCTURE COMPRISES OF EQUITY PARTICIPATION FROM LOCAL JAPANESE ENTITIES WITH THE BALANCE COMING IN THE FORM OF BANK DEBT