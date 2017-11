BRIEF-FMC Corp Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

Nov 6 (Reuters) - FMC Corp

* FMC Corp announces third quarter 2017 results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.59 to $2.69

* FMC Corp qtrly ‍consolidated revenue of $646 million, up 3 percent​

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.41

* FMC Corp - ‍FMC expects adjusted earnings per share to be in range of $2.59 to $2.69 for full year 2017​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $684.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FMC Corp - full year FMC agricultural solutions​ ‍segment earnings are expected to be in a range of $465 to $485 million

* FMC Corp - ‍full-year fmc lithium​ segment earnings has been raised to a range of $124 million to $128 million