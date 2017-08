Aug 8 (Reuters) - Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Foamix reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q2 loss per share $0.44

* Q2 revenue $798,000 versus $752,000

* Foamix pharmaceuticals - ‍"currently well-capitalized", have sufficient cash to fund key development programs (FMX101 and FMX103) until mid-2019​