Feb 20 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc:

* FOGO DE CHAO INC - FOGO DE CHÃO, INC.TO BE ACQUIRED BY RHÔNE FOR $15.75 PER SHARE IN CASH‍​

* FOGO DE CHAO INC - ‍UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, RH*WILL ACQUIRE COMPANY IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $560 MILLION​

* FOGO DE CHAO INC - TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY FOGO'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS