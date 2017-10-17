BRIEF-Fogo De Chão says sees FY 2017 revenue $306 mln to $311 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc-
* Fogo De Chão, Inc. reports preliminary results for the fiscal third quarter of 2017
* Q3 revenue $71.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $74.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.77 to $0.80
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.74 to $0.77
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $306 million to $311 million
* Fogo De Chao Inc - qtrly consolidated comparable restaurant sales decreased 5.1%
* Fogo De Chao Inc says Q3 GAAP net income per share is expected to be between $0.08 and $0.10
* Fogo De Chao Inc - sees company-owned comparable restaurant sales to be down 1.5% to down 2.5% for fiscal year 2017
* Fogo De Chao Inc - estimated impact from hurricanes of approximately $0.03 on GAAP net income in Q3
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.91, revenue view $317.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: