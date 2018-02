BRIEF-Foot Locker Announces 2018 Capital Allocation Plans

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc:

* FOOT LOCKER, INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLANS

* FOOT LOCKER INC - DECLARES Q1 DIVIDEND OF $0.345 PER SHARE, AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE

* FOOT LOCKER INC - APPROVES $230 MILLION CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAM FOR 2018

* FOOT LOCKER - CAPITAL SPEND PLANNED FOR 2018 REFLECTS GREATER FOCUS ON DIGITAL & SUPPLY CHAIN INITIATIVES RELATIVE TO REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS

* FOOT LOCKER - SPENDING ON STORE FLEET, WHILE LOWER COMPARED TO RECENT YEARS, WILL STILL COMPRISE MAJORITY OF CO'S CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018