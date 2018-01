Jan 22 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc:

* FOOT LOCKER, INC. ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN CARBON38

* FOOT LOCKER INC - DEAL IS A $15 MILLION SERIES A FUNDING

* FOOT LOCKER INC - INVESTMENT IN CARBON38, A WOMEN'S LUXURY ACTIVEWEAR COMPANY, IS A MINORITY STAKE