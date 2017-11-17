FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Foot Locker reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月17日 / 中午11点55分 / 更新于 18 小时前

BRIEF-Foot Locker reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87

2 分钟阅读

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc

* Foot Locker Inc reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87

* Q3 sales $1.87 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.83 billion

* Q3 earnings per share $0.81

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Foot Locker Inc - ‍Q3 comparable-store sales decreased 3.7 percent​

* Foot Locker Inc - ‍Q3 results included a $13 million pre-tax charge related to reducing and reorganizing corporate and division staff​

* Foot Locker Inc - ‍excluding effect of foreign currency fluctuations, total sales for Q3 decreased 2.3 percent​

* Foot Locker Inc - ‍at Oct 28, 2017, co’s merchandise inventories were $1,315 million, 3.4 percent lower than at end of Q3 last year​

* Foot Locker Inc - qtrly gross margin rate decreased to 31.0 percent of sales from 33.9 percent a year ago​

* Foot Locker Inc - ‍during Q3, co opened 12 new stores, remodeled or relocated 41 stores, and closed 22 stores​

* Foot Locker Inc - in quarter, ‍within SG&A, company incurred $7 million of hurricane-related costs, majority of which related to damaged or lost inventory​

* Foot Locker Inc - ‍despite highly promotional environment still seen in marketplace, “availability of premium product is gradually improving” versus h1 2017

* Foot Locker Inc - ‍believe “can achieve”, and perhaps “modestly exceed”, top- and bottom-line guidance co gave for Q4 back in August​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below