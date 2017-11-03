FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foraco International reports Q3 revenue $33.9 mln, up 13 pct
2017年11月3日 / 下午1点27分 / 更新于 19 小时前

BRIEF-Foraco International reports Q3 revenue $33.9 mln, up 13 pct

1 分钟阅读

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Foraco International Sa

* Foraco International reports Q3 2017

* Foraco International SA - ‍ Q3 2017 revenue was US$ 33.9 million compared to us$ 30.0 million in q3 2016, an increase of 13%​

* Foraco International SA - qtrly loss per share 3.31 US cents‍​

* Foraco International SA - ‍there is possibility that co’s actual operating performance during coming year may be different from expectations​

* ‍current economic conditions make forecasting difficult​

* Foraco International - believes will have adequate financial resources to continue in operation and meet financial commitments for at least 12 months​

* ‍company continues to adopt going concern basis in preparing its financial statements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

