1 个月前
BRIEF-Ford ‍announces field service action to correct driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 transit vans
2017年6月28日 / 下午12点50分

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford Motor- ‍announcing a field service action to correct a driveshaft issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 transit vans - SEC filing​

* Ford Motor Co - cost of the action is estimated to be $142 million and will be incurred by our North America business unit - sec filing

* Ford Motor- ‍updates, if any, to guidance for full-year 2017 total co adjusted pre-tax profit will be provided in connection with earnings results for Q2 2017​ Source text: (bit.ly/2tkb9SZ) Further company coverage:

