BRIEF-Ford field service action to correct door latch issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 F-150 trucks
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月18日 / 下午1点15分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Ford field service action to correct door latch issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 F-150 trucks

1 分钟阅读

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford - field service action to correct door latch issue in certain model year 2015 through 2017 F-150 trucks, certain model year 2017 F-250 trucks​

* Ford Motor says ‍cost of the field service action​, which will be incurred by co’s north america business unit, is estimated to be $267 million - SEC filing

* Ford Motor Co - the ‍expense will be reflected in our Q4 2017 results - SEC filing​

* Ford Motor Co says guidance for full-year 2017 adjusted earnings per share continues to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.85‍​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text (bit.ly/2yy80Bo) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

