BRIEF-Ford issues four safety recalls in North America
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 下午4点56分

BRIEF-Ford issues four safety recalls in North America

1 分钟阅读

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford issues four safety recalls in North America

* Says issuing safety recall for about 73,000 2015-17 ford transit vehicles with trailer tow module for water intrusion into module, connector

* Says for recalled 2015-17 ford transit vehicles, co not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue

* Says also issuing safety recall for about 15,000 2018 ford F-150 vehicles with 3.3-liter engines, six-speed transmissions, column-mounted shift lever

* Says Wednesday’s recall also includes a safety recall for about 15,000 2017 ford f-150 vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmissions

* Says for vehicles recalled on Wednesday, Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issues Source text: ford.to/2lfKmog Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
