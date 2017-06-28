FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall, two safety compliance recalls in North America
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月28日 / 下午12点50分 / 1 个月内

BRIEF-Ford issues one safety recall, two safety compliance recalls in North America

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 28 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford issues one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America

* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for four ford police interceptor utility vehicles in U.S. to repair second row seat attachment studs

* Ford says issuing safety recall for about 400,000 2015-17 ford transit van/bus vehicles with medium, long, extended wheelbases, chassis cab/cutaways with medium wheelbases

* Ford Motor Co - issuing a safety compliance recall for three Ford Escape vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver knee airbag modules

* Ford Motor Co - not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue regarding 2016 ford escape vehicles

* Ford Motor Co - Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with 2015-17 Ford Transit van/bus vehicles issue

* Ford says not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue related to 2017 ford police interceptor utility vehicles Source text (ford.to/2uhIT0b) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below