25 天前
BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall
2017年7月11日 / 下午12点59分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Ford issues safety recall

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Ford issues safety recall for certain 2017 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-liter gas engine vehicles with 6F35 transmissions to replace Torque converters‍​

* Ford - issuing recall for about 6,000 Ford Edge, Fusion and Lincoln MKZ 2.0-liter gas engine-equipped vehicles with 6f35 transmissions

* Ford Motor Co says is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the vehicles involved in the recall

* Ford - recall involves about 5,914 vehicles in North America, including 5,183 in U.S., 32 in federalized territories, 687 in Canada and 12 in Mexico‍​ Source text: (ford.to/2sLFjeo) Further company coverage:

