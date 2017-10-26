FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ford Motor Co expects Europe automotive segment to remain profitable for 2017, but below 2016 levels
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 中午11点53分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Ford Motor Co expects Europe automotive segment to remain profitable for 2017, but below 2016 levels

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co

* Ford Motor Co says ‍​Q3 pre-tax result in automotive segment in Europe was lower due to Brexit effects, commodities and Fiesta launch

* Ford - for 2017, see Europe automotive segment to remain profitable, although below 2016 levels due to adverse Brexit effect, higher commodity costs‍​

* Ford-Continue to expect FY 2017 NA automotive operating margin & profit to be lower than 2016 due to higher commodity and product costs, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below