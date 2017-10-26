FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ford Motor reports quarterly adj. earnings of $0.43/share
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日 / 上午11点18分 / 1 天内

BRIEF-Ford Motor reports quarterly adj. earnings of $0.43/share

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Quarterly earnings per share attributable to Ford Motor Co common and Class B stock $0.39

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Quarterly total revenue $36.45 billion versus $35.94 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $32.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly automotive revenue $33.65 billion versus $33.33 billion

* Says tightening FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance to $1.75-$1.85

* Sees FY 2017 automotive segment revenue about equal to that in 2016

* Sees FY 2017 automotive segment operating margin lower than that in 2016

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: ford.to/2yMSBgS Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
