Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* RAJ NAIR, FORD’S PRESIDENT OF NORTH AMERICA, EXITS COMPANY

* FORD MOTOR CO - DECISION RELATING TO RAJ NAIR “FOLLOWS A RECENT INTERNAL INVESTIGATION INTO REPORTS OF INAPPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR”

* FORD - INTERNAL INVESTIGATION DETERMINED CERTAIN BEHAVIOR BY NAIR WAS "INCONSISTENT WITH COMPANY'S CODE OF CONDUCT"