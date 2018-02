BRIEF-Ford Says Certain Equity-Based Awards Granted To Raj Nair To Be Canceled

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* SAYS PURSUANT TO SEPARATION AGREEMENT, RAJ NAIR ENTITLED TO RETIREMENT BENEFITS UNDER SRP AND WILL CONTINUE TO RECEIVE HEALTHCARE BENEFITS

* SAYS NAIR WILL NOT RECEIVE AN AWARD UNDER ANNUAL INCENTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN FOR 2017 AND 2018 PERFORMANCE PERIODS

* SAYS CERTAIN EQUITY-BASED AWARDS GRANTED TO NAIR WILL BE CANCELED

* SAYS RAJ NAIR AGREES TO STANDARD WAIVER OF CLAIMS AGAINST CO,TO COOPERATE WITH ANY FUTURE CO INVESTIGATIONS & LITIGATION,2 YEAR NON-COMPETE AGREEMENT​