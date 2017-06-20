FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Ford says next-generation Focus model for North America to be globally sourced
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 下午12点35分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Ford says next-generation Focus model for North America to be globally sourced

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co:

* Says investing $900 million in Kentucky truck plant for plant upgrades to build new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator

* Says production of next-generation Ford Focus begins in H2 2019, with models coming from company’s existing focus plants globally

* Says Focus model for North America will be globally sourced primarily from China rather than Hermosillo, Mexico

* Says most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later

* Says no U.S. hourly employees will be out of a job tied to new manufacturing plan for Focus model

* Says production of current North American Focus models at Michigan assembly plant continues through mid-2018

* Says new North America Focus production plan saves $1 billion in investment costs versus original plan of $500 million savings announced earlier this year Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below