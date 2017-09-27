FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 中午12点14分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - ‍Co, TRPharm entered exclusive license and distribution agreement

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - under partnership foresee to receive combination of milestones payments,significant share of product revenue in territory​

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals - agreement for commercialisation in turkey, some middle east countries of Co’s FP-001 program, LMIS subcutaneous depot formulations​

* Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd - ‍TRPharm will cover all costs for registration and commercialization in territory​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

