Sept 20 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest city and Madison International enter definitive agreement for New York City specialty retail portfolio

* Forest City Realty Trust Inc - transaction for a gross value of approximately $1.0 billion

* Forest City Realty Trust Inc - ‍announced signing of definitive agreements for Madison's acquisition of Forest City's 51 percent interest​