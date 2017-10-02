FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forest City and QIC execute definitive agreements for regional mall portfolio
2017年10月2日 / 下午1点21分 / 16 天前

BRIEF-Forest City and QIC execute definitive agreements for regional mall portfolio

1 分钟阅读

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest City Realty Trust Inc - transaction values 10 regional malls at approximately $3.175 billion, or $1.55 billion at Forest City’s share

* Forest City Realty Trust - as part of transaction, Forest City is also transferring its retail operating platform, including most personnel, to QIC

* Forest City Realty Trust - announced execution of definitive agreements on 10 regional malls in which QIC will acquire Forest City’s ownership interest. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

