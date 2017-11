BRIEF-Forest City reports 2017 third-quarter results

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest City reports 2017 third-quarter and year-to-date results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.42

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.50 to $1.55

* Q3 operating FFO per share $0.41

* Q3 revenue $233.5 million versus $237.5 million

* Forest City -‍in quarter, recognized $10.6 million impairment related to Westchester’s Ridge Hill, $44.3 million impairment related to 461 dean street in brooklyn​

* Forest City Realty Trust Inc - ‍ overall comparable net operating income for three months ended September 30, 2017, increased 3.5 percent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: