FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天前
BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 凌晨1点17分 / 11 天前

BRIEF-Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Form Holdings Corp

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue about $12.9 million for Wellness segment

* Providing initial revenue guidance for 2018 for Wellness segment of approximately $60 million

* Form Holdings announces preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Reiterating previous 2017 revenue guidance for its Wellness segment of approximately $50 million

* Efforts to establish itself as a pure-play Health & Wellness co ongoing with plans to complete transition by end of Q1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below