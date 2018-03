March 7 (Reuters) - Colorado Resources Ltd:

* FORMER CEO ADAM TRAVIS SAYS INTENDS TO PROPOSE 5 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD OF COLORADO RESOURCES AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* ADAM TRAVIS SAYS PROPOSED NOMINEES, ADAM TRAVIS, HIS FAMILY, HOLD ABOUT 5.2 PERCENT SHARES OF COLORADO RESOURCES