9 天前
BRIEF-Forrester Research Q2 earnings per share $0.34
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点34分 / 9 天前

BRIEF-Forrester Research Q2 earnings per share $0.34

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - Forrester Research Inc

* Forrester Research reports 2017 second-quarter financial results

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.42

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.34

* Q2 revenue $89.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $87.5 million

* Sees GAAP total revenues of about $77.5 million to $80.5 million for third-quarter 2017

* Sees GAAP diluted earnings per share of about $0.13 to $0.17 for third-quarter 2017

* Sees pro forma diluted earnings per share of about $0.21 to $0.25 for q3 of 2017

* Sees GAAP total revenues of approximately $324.0 million to $332.0 million for full-year 2017

* Sees GAAP diluted earnings per share of about $0.87 to $0.94 for full-year 2017

* Sees pro forma diluted earnings per share of about $1.13 to $1.20 for full-year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

