BRIEF-Fortinet Q4 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.17

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc:

* FORTINET REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15 PERCENT TO $416.7 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.17, INCLUDING IMPACT OF A ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF $63.0 MILLION

* SEES Q1 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $387.0 MILLION TO $393.0 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE IN RANGE OF $1.695 BILLION TO $1.715 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $1.30 TO $1.32

* SEES Q1 DILUTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.21 TO $0.22

* ‍NET LOSS IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME TAX EXPENSE OF $63.0 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RESULTING FROM TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.29, REVENUE VIEW $408.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22, REVENUE VIEW $389.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.20, REVENUE VIEW $1.69 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍KEITH JENSEN NAMED INTERIM CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER , EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 16, 2018​

JENSEN WILL SUCCEED CFO DREW DEL MATTO AS INTERIM CFO