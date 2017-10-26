BRIEF-Fortinet reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.28

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc
* Fortinet reports third quarter 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15
* Q3 revenue $374.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $370.7 million
* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $404 million to $412 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin of 75% to 76%
* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 non-GAAP operating margin in range of 18% to 19%
* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.30
* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 revenue in range of $1.482 billion to $1.490 billion
* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 non-GAAP gross margin of 75%
* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 billings in range of $1.772 billion to $1.787 billion
* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating margin of 17%
* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.02
* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 billings in range of $510.0 million to $525.0 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $417.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S