BRIEF-Fortinet reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.28

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc

* Fortinet reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $374.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $370.7 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $404 million to $412 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-GAAP gross margin of 75% to 76%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-GAAP operating margin in range of 18% to 19%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees ‍Q4 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.30​

* Fortinet Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 revenue in range of $1.482 billion to $1.490 billion​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP gross margin of 75%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍billings in range of $1.772 billion to $1.787 billion​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP operating margin of 17%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.02​

* Fortinet Inc - sees ‍Q4 billings in range of $510.0 million to $525.0 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $417.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: