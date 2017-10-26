FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fortinet reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.28
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上8点43分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Fortinet reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS $0.28

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Fortinet Inc

* Fortinet reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q3 revenue $374.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $370.7 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $404 million to $412 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-GAAP gross margin of 75% to 76%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees Q4 ‍non-GAAP operating margin in range of 18% to 19%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees ‍Q4 diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.28 to $0.30​

* Fortinet Inc - sees ‍FY 2017 revenue in range of $1.482 billion to $1.490 billion​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP gross margin of 75%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍billings in range of $1.772 billion to $1.787 billion​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP operating margin of 17%​

* Fortinet Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍diluted non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.00 to $1.02​

* Fortinet Inc - sees ‍Q4 billings in range of $510.0 million to $525.0 million​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $417.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $1.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below