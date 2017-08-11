BRIEF-Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan

1 分钟阅读
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Fortis Inc
* Fortis Inc. announces termination of consumer share purchase plan
* Says intends to terminate its consumer share purchase plan ( "CSPP") effective September 13, 2017
* Fortis Inc says dividend reinvestment and share purchase plan will continue to be available to all shareholders resident in Canada and United States