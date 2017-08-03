FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
BRIEF-Fortress Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06
2017年8月3日 / 下午1点31分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-Fortress Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Fortress Investment Group

* Fortress reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Fortress investment group llc - ‍ management fee paying assets under management of $72.4 billion as of june 30, 2017, up 3% compared to previous quarter​

* Fortress investment group llc qtrly ‍ pre-tax distributable earnings $0.22 per dividend paying share​

* Fortress investment group llc -as of june 30, 2017, credit funds and private equity funds had $6.8 billion and $0.7 billion of uncalled capital, respectively

* Fortress investment group llc qtrly ‍gaap revenues $247 million versus $232 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

