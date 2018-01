BRIEF-Fortuna Reports 2017 Production Of 11.9 Million Silver Equivalent Ounces And Issues Guidance For 2018

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc:

* FORTUNA REPORTS 2017 PRODUCTION OF 11.9 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES AND ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* FORTUNA REPORTS 2017 PRODUCTION OF 11.9 MILLION SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES AND ISSUES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC - SEES 2018 CONSOLIDATED ALL-IN SUSTAINING CASH COST (AISC) OF $6.8/OZ AG

* FORTUNA SILVER MINES - SEES 2018 SILVER EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 11.4 MILLION OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)