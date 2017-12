Dec 11 (Reuters) - Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc :

* FORTUNE BRANDS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES $250 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC - ‍ON DEC 8, BOARD ALSO AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE OF UP TO $250 MILLION OF SHARES OF CO‘S COMMON STOCK OVER NEXT 2 YEARS​

* FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC - ‍ON DECEMBER 8, BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE​